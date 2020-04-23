COVID-19: Ganduje refutes mass burials in Kano, relaxes lockdown

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has refuted reports that mass burials were carried out in the state for an unusual illness, saying only one death from COVID-19 had been confirmed in the state.

A report on Tuesday, alleged that 150 deaths were recorded in Kano State within three days from a “strange illness,” and that the remains were buried in three cemeteries in the state.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had stated that there was no evidence to support the report.

Ganduje, who spoke on Politics Today, a programme of Channels Television, which was monitored by our correspondent, on Wednesday, stated that an investigation of the allegation was underway.

He said, “That information two days ago is not correct because we undertook an investigation and the initial report that I received from one grave where some people reported 70 deaths, we found out there were only 13 deaths.

“We will soon get a complete report but I assure you that information is not correct. Looking at previous burials, there is nothing to show that there is an unusual frequency of deaths in Kano State.

“But there is a lot of fake news going around. We have already started arresting some people who are peddling such rumours. Only one death so far has been recorded from coronavirus infection.”

According to him, Kano is a cosmopolitan area and people die from different types of diseases.

“But what is important is the confirmation and to find out what actually killed the people.

“That requires going to the hospitals, if they died in the hospitals, or going to the families if they were not taken to the hospitals. But as I speak, there is no unusual burial taking place in Kano,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kano State government has relaxed the one week stay at home order from 6am – 12 midnight on Thursday.

This is despite the fact that the state has confirmed 73 total positive cases of coronavirus including one death.

Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, made the announcement while briefing journalists on Wednesday at Government house.

Gawuna who is also the Chairman, State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, disclosed that the relaxation of the lockdown was considered by the government to enable residents prepare for the holy month of Ramadan.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje ordered total lockdown for seven days on Thursday 16th, April, 2020, to curtail for spread of the global health burden in the state.