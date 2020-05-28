Nigeria records 389 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 8,733 with 254 deaths

Nigeria has recorded 389 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 8,733.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Wednesday.

The NCDC also said a total of 254 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in the country.

Nigeria currently has 5,978 active cases of COVID-19.

The centre said, “On the 27th of May 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“One new state (Kogi) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 8733 cases have been confirmed, 2501 cases have been discharged and 254 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 389 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (256), Katsina (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Kano(13), Adamawa (11), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna(7), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (2), Plateau (2), Abia (2), Delta (2), Benue (2), Niger (2), Kogi (2), Oyo (2), Imo (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1), Anambra (1).”

As of 07pm on Wednesday, COVID-19 has killed at least 352,494 people globally since the outbreak first emerged in China last December.

A tally compiled by AFP showed that at least 5,638,190 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,236,200 are now considered recovered.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 99,724 deaths from 1,691,342 cases. At least 384,902 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 37,460 deaths from 267,240 cases, Italy with 33,072 deaths from 231,139 cases, France at 28,596 deaths and 182,913 cases and Spain with 27,118 deaths and 236,769 cases.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,993 cases. It has 78,280 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 174,745 deaths from 2,073,964 cases, the United States and Canada have 106,553 deaths from 1,778,824 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 43,556 deaths from 809,124 cases, Asia 14,816 deaths from 479,310 cases, the Middle East 9,056 deaths from 366,949 cases, Africa 3,637 deaths from 121,522 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,497 cases.