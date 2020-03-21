Nigeria restricts international flights to Lagos, Abuja

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said all international flights into the country should be restricted to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in a letter to airline operators, dated March 19, said the directive was as a result of the Federal Government’s travel ban on 13 countries.

Nuhu said the directive would take effect from 12am on Saturday, March 21.

According to him, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, would be closed to all international flights.

The DG also stated that all persons arriving in Nigeria who might have visited the countries affected by the travel ban 15 days prior to arrival, would be subjected to supervised self-quarantine and testing for 14 days.

He said, “The travel restriction is applicable to all flight crew from the affected countries.

“All operators wishing to operate into Nigeria are required to operate with two sets of flight crew; one set to operate into Nigeria and one set to operate out of Nigeria.”