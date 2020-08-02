Nigeria, ship without captain, needs divine intervention – PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has likened Nigeria to a rudderless ship, which has neither captain nor direction but needs only divine intervention to survive.

Secondus, who said this yesterday in his goodwill message in Uyo at the inauguration of the 1,000-capacity PDP state secretariat, lamented that the country was in dire need of truthful, honest and trusted leaders, and called for prayers for the nation.

While commending the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration, Secondus said: “When you show leadership by example, and your followers show faith in their leaders, that means the leader has done well. I can see you are a leader that has shown leadership in Akwa Ibom State.

“Our country today needs leaders who will be truthful, honest and trusted and by the grace of God you are one of them. The PDP has shown clearly that we have the best governors because of the roll call of achievements and the country can confirm what they have seen. Without good leadership, you cannot have this Secretariat. Our county needs a lot of prayers. A country with no direction, without a captain, we need a lot of prayers. We need God’s intervention.

Governor Emmanuel in his speech said party members were looking up to PDP at the national level to take over governance of the country, especially as the party was still waxing strong.