Sahara Group has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, reaffirming its commitment to responsible energy development and sustainable business practices across its global operations.

The report, themed “Sustainability Beyond XXX: Responsible Growth, Enduring Impact”, sets out how Sahara integrates environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance discipline across its upstream, midstream, downstream, power, energy trading, and oilfield services businesses.

Commenting on the report, Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance & Sustainability at Sahara Group, said the publication reflects a Group wide sustainability approach across the full energy value chain.

“Our sustainability journey runs across all our businesses, from upstream operations and oilfield services to power generation and energy trading. By embedding environmental responsibility, social impact and strong governance into how we operate, we are strengthening the foundation for long term value creation,” she said.

The Sustainability Report highlights measurable progress across environmental protection, safety, and social impact. These include the avoidance of over 600,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions through recycling initiatives, the recovery of significant volumes of recyclable materials through circular economy programmes, and the maintenance of a zero lost time injury record across several businesses, supported by more than four million man hours worked safely across operations.

The report also details sustained community investments, including education and skills development initiatives, reaching tens of thousands of beneficiaries across Sahara Group’s markets.

According to Bethel Obioma, Group Head, Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, the report reflects a deliberate shift toward a Beyond Energy approach, positioning sustainability as a core business imperative across the entire energy value chain.

“The Beyond Energy theme captures how we articulate responsibility across all our businesses. It provides a clear and consistent narrative of how Sahara Group approaches growth, impact and accountability as an African rooted company operating to global standards,” he said.

Within its upstream and oilfield services operations, Sahara Group maintains a strong focus on environmental management, operational integrity, safety and host community engagement. Sustainability considerations are embedded into project planning and execution, with emphasis on responsible exploration and production practices, asset stewardship, and alignment with evolving environmental and regulatory expectations.

Across energy trading and downstream businesses, the Sahara prioritises transparency, efficiency, and responsible supply chain management, reinforcing ethical conduct and environmental responsibility across global trading and logistics activities.

In power generation and infrastructure, sustainability efforts remain centred on reliable energy delivery, operational efficiency, and long-term system resilience, supporting development objectives while aligning with energy transition priorities.

The report also reflects Sahara Group’s ongoing investment in renewable energy platforms, nature-based solutions and circular economy initiatives, alongside social investments aimed at delivering lasting value in the communities where the Sahara operates.

Governance remains a central pillar of Sahara Group’s sustainability framework, with the report outlining how sustainability considerations are embedded into enterprise risk management and strategic decision making across all business divisions, including upstream and oilfield services, to strengthen accountability and organisational resilience.

Prepared in line with global sustainability reporting frameworks and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the report signals the forward-looking posture of the energy conglomerate’s Sahara Beyond XXX mantra, the theme driving the celebration of Sahara Group’s 30 years of delivering energy responsibly.