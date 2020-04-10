No decision yet on two-month free electricity – FG

The Federal Government has yet to take a decision to provide free electricity supply to Nigerians for two months, the Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, has said.

The minister’s statement comes after power distribution companies said that the two-month free electricity which they announced on Wednesday would be paid for by the National Assembly and the Federal Government.

Mamman, in a tweet on Friday, said, “No decision has been taken by the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with free electricity for two months.

“If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially. Be rest assured that the Federal Government is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians.”

TheDiscos had announced on Wednesday that they were in support of the proposal by the National Assembly and the Federal Executive arm of government that Nigerians should get two months of free electricity.

Speaking through their umbrella body, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, the Discos stated that modalities for the free electricity would be worked on and made public in due course.

The Discos, however, clarified on Thursday that electricity would be paid for by the Federal Government in partnership with the National Assembly.