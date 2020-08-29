Buhari redeploys permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved fresh deployments of newly appointed permanent secretaries, while also redeploying older ones in the Federal Civil Service.

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a circular she signed and issued on Friday in Abuja.

The effective dates for the movements varied, as some already resumed at their new posts on 27 August, while some are expecting to take over their new ministries end of October.

Here are those affected in the shake-up:

1.Chinyeaka Christian. FCT Ministry of Power

2.William Alo Ministry of Labour Ministry of Special Duties

3.Olusade Adesola Ministry of Niger Delta FCT

4.Esther Jack Ministry of Power Ministry of Water Resources

5.Akpan Sunday Ministry of Mines Ministry of Science

6.Ernest Afolabi OHCSF Ministry of Works and Housing

Abel Anitan, FCSC Ministry of Environment Maurice Mbaeri Ministry of Police Affairs OSGF

9.Festus Daudu Ministry of Special Duties OHCSF

10.Magdalene Ajani. OHCSF Ministry of Transport

11.Nebalisa Anako Police Service Commission. Ministry of Information

Aliyu Ahmed Ministry of Finance(SD) Ministry of Finance

13.Temitope Fashedemi. OHCSF Ministry of Police Affairs

14.Babangida Hussaini Ministry of Defence

15.Dr Yerima Peter Ministry of Labour

16.Dr Bayayo Kumo Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Dr Adaora Anyanwutaku Ministry of Women Affairs. Dr Anthonia Ekpa Ministry of Foreign Affairs

19.Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade Ministry of Mines

Aliyu Mohammed OSGF Dr Emmanuel Meribola OHCSF Monilola Udoh FCSC Mamman Mahmuda OHCSF

24.Bashir Alkali Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs,

Dr Shuaib Belgore Ministry of Interior

Here are the effective dates for the new postings:

August 27: Chinyeaka Christian, Alo William, Olusade Adesola, Ernest Afolabi, Abel Enitan, Festus Daudu, Magdalene Ajani, Dr. Yerima Peter, Dr Babayo Kumo and Mamman Mahmuda.

September 24: Aliyu Ahmed

September 23: Babangida Hussain

September 30: Esther Jack, Akpan Sunday, Maurice Mbaeri, Nebalisa Anako, Temitope Fashedemi, Adaora Anyawutaku, Anthonia Ekpa, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, Aliyu Mohammed, Emmanuel Meribola, Monilola Udoh, Bashir Alkali and Dr Shuaib Belgore

The Head of Service, Yemi-Esan said handing and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated