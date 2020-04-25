Ogun records first COVID-19 death

Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, said on Friday that the state had recorded its first COVID-19 death.

The governor, in a statement on Friday, said the state had recorded 29 cases, out of which six had been discharged while 22 were in the isolation centres in the state.

He, however, did not give details of the death.

The statement reads, “Out of the 29 cases, six of them have been discharged to rejoin their families and restart normal life; one is dead and there are 22 active cases who are currently receiving efficient treatment from our medical officers.

“For us in Ogun State, we thank God that our efforts towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to a standstill are achieving desired results but we cannot also drop our guard.

“In the last one week, the number of confirmed cases in our dear Ogun State has risen to more than double. As of Thursday, April 23, there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ogun State as against 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, April 17.”

He said the increase in the number of cases was due to the increase in the pace of testing, adding that it was better to detect and treat people already infected than leave them undetected, which would lead to community transmission.

He added, “Let me also state that the majority of these new cases are detected on immigrants coming into our country through land borders. The lesson thereof is that the peculiarity of our dear state as the next-door neighbour to Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, and a gateway from Lagos to the other parts of the country, and being a window to the West African sub-region, puts us at a vulnerable position.”