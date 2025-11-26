The Southern Governors’ Forum is scheduled to meet on Wednesday in Iperu, Ogun State, to deliberate on key national and regional issues.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Ogun State Governor, Kayode Akinmade, on Wednesday.

The meeting, billed for 10am will take place at the governor’s residence in Iperu.

According to the statement, the governors will also engage in a joint session with the Southern Traditional Rulers Council at 1pm to strengthen collaboration between political leaders and traditional institutions on matters of shared concern.

Ahead of the meeting, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, in a post on X, said the state was pleased to welcome participating governors and traditional rulers.

Abiodun said, “As we prepare to host the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting today, we were pleased to receive some of the distinguished attendees, particularly traditional rulers and respected leaders from across the southern region.

“Their visit offered us the opportunity to deepen ongoing engagements and align our shared expectations ahead of the gathering.

“We value the presence of our royal fathers and regional leaders, whose wisdom and guidance continue to enrich our processes.

“As host, we remain committed to creating an atmosphere that encourages honest dialogue and fosters stronger collaboration among all stakeholders as we work together for the peace, stability, and development of our region and country by extension.”

The forum is expected to address security, economic cooperation and other pressing issues affecting the southern region.