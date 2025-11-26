The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Joash Amupitan, on Tuesday, expressed his resolve “to combat all forms of election rigging, including the menace of vote-buying.”

This, he said, had become non-negotiable because “the eyes of the nation are upon us. The public trust placed in INEC is sacred.”

Amupitan, who took the reins of leadership in INEC in October, gave the commitment while swearing in Prof. Adeniran Tella as the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Oyo State.

The ceremony, held at the commission’s headquarters, marked Tella’s redeployment to Oyo as part of INEC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen electoral administration across the country.

In his address, Amupitan emphasised the weight of the responsibility, describing the event as “a solemn occasion; an occasion of call to duty.”

“This is a profound responsibility, placing you at the forefront of Nigeria’s democratic journey in one of our states.”

Amupitan reiterated the commission’s commitment to credible elections, saying, “The credibility of our electoral system is the very foundation upon which our democracy stands.

“Your role as a Resident Electoral Commissioner is absolutely critical to the success of this democratic project. I must be unequivocal and I admonish you that the integrity of our elections is non-negotiable.”

The chairman also warned against compromising INEC’s procedures and values.

The don warned, “Any compromise on our values or our procedures shall not be tolerated.

“You must focus on transparency, strictly adhering to every guideline and every procedure laid out by the Commission and the Electoral Act. Any misconduct, whether by omission or commission, shall not be accepted.”

He told Tella that his primary goal “must be to instill in the voters of your state the confidence that their choice truly counts.”

“We are resolved to combat all forms of election rigging, including the menace of vote-buying. The eyes of the nation are upon us. The public trust placed in INEC is sacred,” Amupitan said.

Responding to the charge, Tella pledging to align his work with the commission’s vision, thanking Amupitan for his guidance.

“The honourable chairman’s remarks are very much brimming with value and experience,” he said.

A Professor of Strategic Management and Public Policy, Tella currently serves as the Deputy Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences at Atiba University, Oyo.

He previously served as REC in both Oyo and Ekiti states, representing Osun, with his first term ending in September 2025.