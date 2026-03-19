The administration of Donald Trump is considering deploying thousands of American troops to intensify its military campaign against Iran, signalling a potential new phase in the conflict.

According to a report by Reuters on Thursday, citing US officials and sources familiar with the matter, the proposed deployment is aimed at securing safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. The mission would largely rely on air and naval forces.

Iranian naval vessels, including warships and submarines, have reportedly been among the primary targets of US strikes since the conflict began.

However, efforts to secure the vital shipping route could also involve deploying US troops to Iran’s shoreline and possibly to Kharg Island, which accounts for about 90 per cent of the country’s oil exports.

Sources warned that such a move would carry significant risks, given Iran’s capability to target the area with missiles and drones.

One US official described the potential operation as “very risky,” citing the vulnerability of forces operating in and around the island.

Since the conflict began on February 28, at least 13 US troops have been killed, while about 200 others have sustained injuries.

Sources further disclosed that officials within the Trump administration have discussed the possibility of deploying forces to secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Trump has indicated that US objectives extend beyond weakening Iran’s military capabilities, including ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Despite the escalation, there appears to be limited support from US allies for deeper involvement in the conflict.

Recent opinion polls reflect growing domestic opposition. A survey conducted by Marist in partnership with NPR and PBS News found that 56 per cent of Americans oppose military action against Iran. Similarly, a Quinnipiac poll showed 53 per cent opposition, with about 40 per cent in support.

Another poll by Reuters/Ipsos indicated that only 27 per cent of respondents approved of the strikes, underscoring declining public backing for the ongoing military engagement.