Okowa, wife, daughter recover from coronavirus

July 15, 2020 0

Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced that he, along with his wife and daughter have now tested negative for COVID-19.

Okowa in a thanksgiving tweet Tuesday morning charged Deltans to obey all instructions and do all they can to stay safe from contracting the virus.

Okowa reportedly tested positive July 1, 2020.

The governor posted a picture of himself and his wife wearing same shirt captioned “Testify” said: “My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all…Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Magu probe: Buhari suspends EFCC secretary Olukoyede, 10 others

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended 11 senior officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the probe of the shenanigans under the stewardship of disgraced Ibrahim Magu deepened.