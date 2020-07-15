Lagos, Kwara lead as Nigeria records 463 new COVID-19 cases

Kwara State on Tuesday recorded its highest Coronavirus cases, as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 463 new cases.

Lagos and Kwara take huge lead in the new cases that put the nation’s total coronavirus figures at 33,616 and 754 deaths.

In the figures released by the NCDC, on Tuesday night, Lagos rakes in 128 new cases, though it was lesser than the 156 cases it recorded on Monday. With the new figures, Lagos’ total coronavirus infections stand at 12, 711.

Kwara recorded a spike in infection, as it ramps up 92 fresh cases.

Others are Enugu-39, Delta-33, Edo-29, Plateau-28, Kaduna-23, Oyo-15, Ogun-14, Osun-14, FCT-12, Ondo-9, Rivers-9, Abia-8, Bayelsa-5, Ekiti-3, and Borno-2.

Also, 13,792 people have recovered from the virus and discharged nationwide.