The Onojie of Ekpoma and the Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Sam Ikpea at the palaceof the royal father during his investiture as patron of the club yesterday.

Related Articles
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (on cap) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (behind) and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (right) at a civic reception for the governor by the people of Aninri Local Government Area, who endorsed him for a second term in office.
April 25, 2018
L-R: Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Executive Governor, Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Chairman, Board of Directors, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Ernest Ebi; Wife of the Fidelity Bank Chairman, Mrs. Elizabeth Ngozi Ebi; former Minister of External Affairs, Major-General, Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd); Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo at the conferment of the 2017 Zik Award for Professional Leadership to Mr. Ebi at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos on Sunday.
April 16, 2018
L-R: The Group Chairman, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; Acting Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Jospeh Makoju; Executive Governor, Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Chairman, Board of Directors, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Ernest Ebi; Wife of the Fidelity Bank Chairman, Mrs. Elizabeth Ngozi Ebi; former Minister of External Affairs, Major-General, Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd); Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo at the conferment of the 2017 Zik Award for Professional Leadership to Mr. Ebi at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos on Sunday.
April 16, 2018