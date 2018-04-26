The Onojie of Ekpoma and the Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Sam Ikpea at the palaceof the royal father during his investiture as patron of the club yesterday.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with traditional rulers from Udenu, his council area, during the Royal Fathers’ courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday. The traditional rulers reaffirmed their endorsement for the governor’s re-election in 2019.