Operation time for markets in Enugu State now from 6am to 6pm, daily – ENSG

The Enugu State Government has clarified its stance on the operation time for markets in the state, stating that they are to operate from 6am to 6pm, daily.

The clarification was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, dated August 19, 2020.

The statement added that “this announcement supersedes any other announcement on this matter”.

It would be recalled that the state government, on Monday, issued new business operation times for Tricycle Operators (Keke Riders), markets, restaurants and bars in the state, in respect of cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown in strict adherence to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.