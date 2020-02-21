Osun traditional rulers suspend Oluwo for six months

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, was on Friday suspended for six months by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.

A committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, was also constituted by the council to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.

The royal fathers at their emergency meeting held at Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere, presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, arrived at the decision to suspend Oba Akanbi.

One of the reasons for suspending Oluwo was his alleged disrespect for Alaafin of Oyo, Alake of Egbaland and Ooni.

Details later…