Four things every woman can learn from watching ‘Unmarried’ on Showmax

The first season of Unmarried is currently streaming on Showmax and from the first episode, there are several lessons to be learnt.

The show revolves around three friends – Nengi, Kamsi and Funbi – with peculiar relationship challenges. Kamsi is married to a man who can barely provide for his family; Funbi is the mistress of a wealthy man; while Nengi seems to have the perfect marriage.

Directed by Anis Halloway, the show stars Big Brother Naija star Venita Akpofure, Skinny Girl In Transit star Ayoola Ayoola, media personality Folu Storms, Nollywood veteran Kalu Ikeagwu and The Men’s Club star Enado Odigie.

Unmarried is led by a female cast and it explores several themes that are all too familiar to many Nigerian women.

Here are 4 reasons why Unmarried should be on your Showmax binge list, especially if you’re a woman.

1. No relationship is perfect

While relationships involve both men and women, the show explores issues from the female perspective. At the opening of the show, Nengi appears to have the perfect husband, while Funbi has us all drooling at the lush life she lives as a kept woman. However, it’s not long before things take a turn for the worse and the ladies who seemed to have it all, suddenly find themselves struggling.

2. Gender discrimination in the workplace is very real

Nengi is a well-educated career woman with a proven track record of delivering results. However, despite her best efforts, she consistently gets passed over for her male colleague who does the bare minimum, bringing to light the issue of gender discrimination in the workplace.

3. Every woman needs a support system

The ladies on the show go through several challenges. However, they come through for one another, weathering each storm together and reminding us of the importance of having a sound support system.

4. Financial independence is key

Kamsi is a housewife who has no means of income and is completely at the mercy of her husband, who has proven time and again to be unreliable. Also, despite the fact that Funbi is the mistress of a wealthy man who lavishes her with choice gifts, it’s not long before fortunes change. Both women thus emphasise the need for every Nigerian woman to strive for financial independence at this time.