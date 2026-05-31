President Donald Trump is set to headline an event marking the United States’ 250th anniversary on the National Mall next month, organisers say, after several scheduled musical acts withdrew from the programme.

The opening ceremony of the Great American State Fair, a 16-day celebration running from 25 June to 10 July 2026, is expected to take place along the National Mall in Washington, stretching between the US Capitol and the Washington Monument.

The event, organised by Freedom 250, is planned to feature concert stages, state pavilions, exhibitions, rides and other attractions.

However, the musical line-up has faced repeated disruption, with multiple performers pulling out. Bret Michaels, lead singer of Poison, became the fifth act to withdraw, saying the event was not the non-partisan celebration he had been led to expect.

Organisers say Trump will now “personally kick off” the celebration, according to a post on social media. They have not publicly detailed reasons for the departures, and have not responded to requests for comment.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested the concert series may no longer be necessary if performers continue to withdraw, proposing instead a speech on the National Mall. He also described himself as a major global draw and floated the idea of an “America Is Back” rally.

Freedom 250, a public-private partnership coordinating the anniversary celebrations with federal agencies, is overseeing the wider programme.