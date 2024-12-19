About 30 children have reportedly lost their lives wuth many injured in a stampede that occurred during a children’s funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in a statement on Wednesday, said the stampede occurred at the private children’s funfair, held at Basorun Islamic High School.

Oyelade said the government swiftly mobilised a rapid response team following the breaking of the incident.

The commissioner noted that victims have been swiftly transported to various hospitals within the Ibadan metropolis for medical attention.

While appreciating the Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, for immediately activating all available response teams to provide assistance at the scene of the incident, Oyelade said, “The state government will do all in its power to stand by victims of the fateful incident through this trying period.

“The government was not involved in any of the planning, neither was the Ministry of Health requested to provide any logistics to support the private children’s end-of-the-year funfair.”

Oyelade, however, emphasised the importance of proper coordination when organizing events of such magnitude, especially those involving children and elders.

The commissioner indicated that they were currently awaiting a detailed report from the Commissioner of Police to clarify the total number of victims involved in this unfortunate incident.

“Parents who are concerned about the whereabouts of their children are urged to check the following medical facilities in Ibadan where children affected were taken for proper medical attention with valid means of identification.

“Patnas Hospital, Basorun: Western Hospital, Basorun; Ringroad State Hospital; Molly Specialist Hospital and the University College Hospital, Ibadan,” the statement added.

He, therefore, extended the government’s sympathies to the families affected by the tragedy, urging the public to remain calm as relevant pieces of information are gathered and necessary support arranged for the victims.

The stampede reportedly occurred as attendees, primarily children, attempted to break through the main gate of the school.

It was reported that the event was initially planned for 5,000 children, but over 7,500 children showed up, exacerbating the situation.

Multiple sources indicated that some children and parents had kept vigil at the venue in anticipation of the event.

An administrative officer at Patnas Hospital, Olufeyemi Tolulope, told our correspondent that six children were brought to the hospital around 8am.

Tolulope added that four of them were confirmed dead while two are receiving treatment.

He said, “The affected children were brought in some minutes after 8am. Six children were brought into the hospital out of which four died while the other two are recuperating.

“We were told that the deceased fainted at the venue of the event. We were able to rescue two while the remaining four died.

“One of the surviving children has been discharged and released to her parents while the other one is recuperating. He is stable. I just fed him. He will soon be discharged.”

A parent of one of the deceased children, visibly distraught at the hospital, lamented, “I did not imagine this would happen. We were together yesterday, not knowing it would be the last time. My daughter cannot be dead. Doctor, please wake her up.”

Other parents, who preferred to remain anonymous, called on the government to ensure the swift release of their children’s bodies from the hospitals.

At Molly Hospital, Idi-Ape, and Western Hospital, Basorun, our correspondent was denied access by security guards who insisted that no victims were admitted.

However, several parents were seen at University College Hospital, Ibadan, mourning the loss of their children.

At the time of filing this report, the exact number of victims admitted to UCH could not be confirmed. – Punch.