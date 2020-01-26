PDP wins House of Reps seat in Bauchi

Bauchi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mohammed Auwal Jatau of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State as the winner of Zaki Federal Constituency.

Jatau ran for the seat in the supplementary election that took place on Saturday following the orders of the Court of Appeal in respect of the last general elections.

The result of the election was announced by the Returning Officer of the election, Professor Ahmed Kutama.

While Jatau polled a total of 15,405 votes, his closest rival, Omar Tata of the APC polled a total of 15,307 votes.

Jatau who contested for the same seat during the 2019 general elections is the current Commissioner of Health in Bauchi State.