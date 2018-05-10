Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse (Left); Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and the Leader of the World Bank Mission to Nigeria and Executive Director of the Bank, Patrizio Pagano, during a meeting with the Minister at the Federal Ministry of Finance on Thursday, 10th May, 2018

Related Articles
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right), with the state chairman of PDP/former chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Mr. Augustine Nnamani (2nd left), member of Enugu State House of Assembly/former chairman of Aninri L.G.A, Rt. Hon. Matthias Ekweremadu (2nd right), and former chairman of Enugu South L.G.A, Mr. Sam Ngene, when the state’s Association of Former Elected Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria endorsed Gov. Ugwuanyi for 2nd term in Enugu, yesterday.
May 10, 2018
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo (left); Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (middle) and Chairman, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Hon. Malachy Agbo (right) during the civic reception for the governor by Aku community in the council area, yesterday.
May 8, 2018
The National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tajudeen Bello (second right), handing over the membership card of the APC to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, in the presence of other party chieftains in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018.
May 5, 2018