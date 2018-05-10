Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse (Left); Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and the Leader of the World Bank Mission to Nigeria and Executive Director of the Bank, Patrizio Pagano, during a meeting with the Minister at the Federal Ministry of Finance on Thursday, 10th May, 2018

May 10, 2018 0

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (middle), and others during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Headquarters Complex, Ground Training Command, Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu, yesterday.