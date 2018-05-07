Peter Obi advocates Chinese leadership model for Nigeria

A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has advocated an aspect of the Chinese model of electing their leaders, based on their past performances at lower levels of government, for Nigeria.

He made this known at the weekend during an international conference with the theme of Philosophy, Law And Politics, at the Claretian Institute Of Philosophy(CIP), Maryland, Nekede, Imo State.

He said that since leadership was the fundamental problem of Nigeria, all hands must be on deck in the efforts to devise better ways of electing the leaders of the country.

Obi, who spoke on Human Development Index, Nigeria and the World, said that its improvement was directly proportional to the level of each countries’ investment on education.

Affirming Norway as ranking highest in the world HDI indicator with almost $80,000 per capita income and life expectancy of over 80 years, he said it was due to their heavy investment on education, where they had literacy level of virtually 100 per cent with HDI of 0.95 Obi, who went further to compare Nigeria with those countries, said they had the same developmental trajectory with her in the eighties, regretting that they had all done better than Nigeria.

His words: “Indonesia, with a population of 260 million people has a GDP of $1.0 trillion and per capita income of $3,800. Her life expectancy is 69 years while her literacy level is 93 per cent. Her HDI is 0.689 and ranked 113 in the world. She is classified as medium.