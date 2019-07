Police confirm abduction of four Turkish nationals in Kwara

The Kwara command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that a gang of suspected kidnappers on Saturday night abducted four Turkish nationals along Gbugbu-Lafiagi Road in the Edu Local Government area of Kwara.

DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the command confirmed the incident in Gbugbu on Sunday.

Okasanmi gave names of the gang members as Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

The abducted expatriates were working at a quarry site located within the area.

A source said that they were on their way back from Gbugbu Market, where they had gone to buy energy drinks, to Gbale, a village where the quarry is located.

According to the source, the kidnappers waylaid them and took them to an unknown destination.

The nationality of the expatriates could not be ascertained as the source identified them as Palestinians while another said there were Turkish citizens.

The police spokesman said that efforts had begun to rescue the abductees and it was already yielding positive results