Repentant Boko Haram fighters can become future Nigerian leaders – Army

The General Officer Commanding the 7 Division, Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has called on Boko Haram fighters to surrender their arms.

During an interview with journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday, he urged the militants to have a rethink and be patriotic Nigerians by laying down their arms.

According to him, they stand to gain a lot if they surrender, including opportunities to take up leadership positions in the country.

“Boko Haram should lay their arms unconditionally and be accepted. Opportunities are out there for them, they can be rehabilitated.

“An ex Boko Haram having laid his arms and turned away from his negativity, stands to be a president of this country; he stands to aspire to any position in this country. Why is he wasting his time when he cannot even deliver?” Biu said.

Speaking further, he assured Nigerians that the army will continue to ensure that peace is restored in the nation.

“As a professional soldier we would continue to do what we know best and that is to project our determined effort, we would not be distracted by some of the activities of our detractors and some of the collaborators.

“Nigeria deserves peace, Northeast deserves peace and the people of Borno deserve peace because it is only when there is peace there will be development,” he said. – Channels.