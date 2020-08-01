Police IG orders more personnel to Southern Kaduna to fight terrorists

Apparently jolted by the unending killings, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered more men to Southern Kaduna for the fight against the terrorists.

Sources at the Police headquarters, Abuja, disclosed last night that the IG has instructed the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Police Command, Umar Muri, to ensure that the people in the state begin to see the impact of the new strategy.

In line with the directives, the Kaduna State Commissioner, yesterday confirmed the deployment of more policemen to Southern Kaduna to stop further killings in the area.

Specifically, the CP deployed more policemen to five local government areas – Zango-Kataf, Kajuru, Kaura, Kauru, and Jemaa.

The commissioner said the deployment was part of efforts to restore law and order in the troubled state.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, in a statement yesterday, said: “The Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders and DPOs within the affected areas to make adequate use of the deployed personnel to ensure the safety of lives and properties, as well as the full enforcement of the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to commiserate with the good people of Kaduna State, particularly those who have lost their loved ones and property as a result of the crises. He further assures that the Command will do everything within its powers to ensure that peace is restored in the affected areas.

“In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police enjoins the law-abiding citizens of the state to cooperate with the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies as they carry out the full enforcement of the curfew amongst other measures with a view to ensuring their safety.

“He however warns troublemakers in the State to desist forthwith from acts of violence and lawlessness, as the Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or persons found in the act of disturbing the relative peace enjoyed by the good people of the State.”

Members of the House of Representatives from Southern Kaduna had raised the alarm over more attacks by militias and armed herdsmen on communities during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Five local government areas – Kajuru, Zango-Kataf, Kaura, Kauru and Jemaa, have been under persistent attacks recently, forcing the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew in the affected communities.

Despite the curfew, gunmen on July 24 launched fresh attacks on three communities in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of Kaduna State, killing at least nine people.

Eleven people were said to have been injured during the attack. Several houses were also razed during the attacks. The three communities attacked were Zikpak and Ungwan Masara (Fantsuam Chiefdom), in Jema’a Local Government Area, as well as Maraban Kagoro, in Kaura Local Government Area.

According to the spokesperson for SOKAPU, Luka Binniyat, no fewer than 50 gunmen invaded Zikpak and started shooting repeatedly. After attacking Zikpak, the gunmen reportedly headed for Ungwan Masara and Maraban Kagoro, where they also carried out further attacks.

The July 24 attacks came barely 24 hours after those that the survivors described as Fulani militia reportedly invaded Agwala Magayaki of Doka Avong in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, killing seven persons, including an 85-year-old man.

Earlier in July, gunmen invaded Kukum-Daji village in Kaura Local Government Area and killed no fewer than 21 people, mostly youths, at a wedding.

In another attack that took place in Gora Gan in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, 10 people were killed, while five people were killed in an attack on Kizachi-Chawai community, Kauru Local Government Area. – Thisday.