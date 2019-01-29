Police IG sends DIG nominees for approval

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has sent the names of new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for consideration and approval.

The new DIGs who were elevated from Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) are Usman Tilli Abubakar, who joined the police from Kebbi State in February 1986; Abdulmaji Ali, who joined the police from Niger State in February 1986; Taiwo Frederick Lakanu, who joined the police from Lagos State in February 1986 and Godwin Nwobodo, who joined the police from Enugu State in 1984.

The remaining two new DIGs who were elevated from the rank of police commissioners are: Ogbizi Michael, former Abia State police commissioner, and Ibrahim Lamorde, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who hails from Adamawa State.

Lakanu was the Force Secretary until his appointment.

The new DIGs were named yesterday morning, police sources said.

Their elevation comes a day after Adamu retired seven DIGs who were his senior in order to pave the way for the constitution of a new management team.