Police officer, Civil Defence operative kill two men in Anambra, Abia

A 20-year-old man has allegedly been shot dead by policemen at New Tyre Market in Nkpor, Anambra State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed in a communique stated that the incident was caused by an unprovoked attack on police patrol team with substance suspected to be acid by some miscreants.

The PPRO in his statement claimed that the youths also tried to snatch some rifles from the police operatives.

Though the police say the youths stirred the unrest, some eye witnesses maintain that the security operatives caused the problem when they tried to disperse some people at a drinking point.

It was gathered that a discreet investigation into the matter has been ordered by the Police Commissioner, John Abang.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts were still ongoing to restore sanity within the area even as a massive protest ensued after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abia State Command has confirmed news that one of its operatives, Richard Eze shot a motorist to death at the Umuikaa Junction, near Aba.

Mr. Nnamdi Nwannukwu, the state Commandant confirmed that the incident occurred around 7 a.m at a checkpoint on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

It was learnt that the deceased, identified as Amobi Igwe, an indigene of Ishiagu in Ebonyi, was reportedly driving a Volkswagen RS Spacewagon when the incident happened.

Igwe, the deceased outmanoeuvred men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who were also enforcing the lockdown on the expressway, close to the NSCDC checkpoint.

An eyewitness said that after escaping from the FRSC, the deceased also ran into the NSCDC checkpoint, where attempts to flag him down to ascertain why he was on the road during the lockdown reportedly failed.

According to the statement, the deceased rebuffed the attempts and “sped off dangerously, skidded over the barricade and brushed off the NSCDC operatives with his car”, while reportedly trying to evade arrest.

“The action of the driver raised suspicion among the NSCDC operatives that he could be a criminal attempting to beat security. The unfortunate development prompted one of the operatives at the checkpoint, SIC Eke Richard, to fire a shot, targeting the tyres. Unfortunately, the bullet strayed and hit him, leaving him wounded,” the statement added.

Later on, Igwe was confirmed dead at a hospital in the area