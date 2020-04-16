Security agencies killed 18 persons during lockdown – NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reported that law enforcement agents killed 18 persons while enforcing the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The NHRC disclosed this in a report on the first phase of the lockdown, from March 30 to April 13.

The commission said a total of 105 complaints bordering on rights violations were received from 24 states during the first phase of the lockdown.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said the complaints came from the Federal Capital Territory, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross Rivers and Ebonyi states.

Complaints were also received from Edo, Enugu, Ekiti, Delta Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau and Rivers states.

The complaints received and documented by the NHRC within the period include cases of extrajudicial killings, violation of right to freedom of movement, unlawful arrest and detention, and seizure/confiscation of properties.

There were also cases of sexual and gender based violence, discrimination, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment and extortion.

“Whereas COVID-19 has led to the death of about 11 patients to date (Wednesday), law enforcement agents have extra-judicially executed 18 persons to enforce the regulations.

“This speaks volumes of the protocols and rules of engagement for our law enforcement as well the efficiency level and capacity of law enforcement agents to deal with civil population,” Ojukwu added.