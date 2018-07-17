Police place N5m bounty on Edo, Abuja cop killers

The police have promised to reward anybody with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the killers of their personnel in Edo State, as well as in Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer Jimoh Moshood disclosed this in a statement on Monday, barely two weeks after seven other officers were killed in the nation’s capital.

He confirmed the murder of four police officers on Saturday last week by suspected armed robbers, while on patrol at Sabon Gida in Ora area of Edo State.

Moshood said the patrol vehicle conveying the personnel fell into an ambush and later burst into flame, killing them in the process.

He noted that investigations into both incidents are ongoing while the police have promised to reward anyone with useful information that can help the Force in the investigation.

The Force spokesman, however, said the investigation conducted so far has not established any link between both attacks, although they have been receiving useful information.

“In order to arrest the other suspects still at large in the first incident, the Force is desirous of more credible information from the public, and hereby pledges a reward of Five Million Naira to any member of the public that provides useful information that leads to the arrest of the remaining perpetrators of the ambush attack and killing of seven (7) policemen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on the 2nd July, 2018, or the recent ambush and killing of four (4) Policemen on patrol at Sabon Gida, Ora in Edo State on the 14th July, 2018,” the statement read.

Moshood assured the informants that the police would protect their identities and urged other citizens to reach the Police Special Investigation Team via the following numbers: 08033027731, 08036783388, 08037080740, 08033129778, 08060970807, 08126660696, 08038025705.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, condoles with the families of the slain policemen and has directed prompt processing and payment of their entitlements and a befitting burial for them.

He insisted that despite the attacks on police personnel, the Force would not relent in ensuring that crimes and criminalities were brought to the barest in the country.