Political parties in Nigeria now 67

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, 21 new political parties have been registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bringing the number to 67.

The approval, according to a statement signed by Mrs May Agbmuche-Mbu, INEC National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, was given at the commission’s weekly meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the associations were registered as political parties, because they had fulfilled the constitutional requirements for registration.

The new political parties are All Blending Party (ABP), All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Coalition for Change (C4C) and Freedom and Justice Party (FJP).

Also registered are Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN), Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN), Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), Modern Democratic Party (MDP), National Interest Party (NIP), National Rescue Mission (NRM) and New Progressive Mission (NPM).

New Progressive Movement (NPM), Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP), People’s Alliance for National Development and Liberty (PANDEL), People’s Trust (PT) and Providence People’s Congress (PPC) were also registered.

Also on the list are Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP), Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP) and Sustainable National Party (SNP).

The commission also approved immediate and compulsory retirement of a member of staff and the dismissal of two others in Kogi office over act of gross misconduct.

It said that the action was taken against the three members of staff over their involvement in alleged double registration of Gov. Yahaya Bello in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

“Following reports of the alleged double registration by the Governor of Kogi State in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), the Commission set up a panel of investigation into the involvement of staff in the matter.

“The initial report submitted by the panel was referred to the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee, which made recommendations to the Commission.

It added that the decision was taken in respect of its staff while the governor currently enjoys immunity from prosecution.

On the Anambra Central Senatorial re-run election, INEC said it had applied for Certified True Copy of the Federal High Abuja judgment on the election to enable it take a decision.

“It will be recalled that following the judgment of the Court of Appeal, the Commission announced that the outstanding election to fill the vacant seat for the Anambra Central Senatorial District would take place on Jan. 13, 2018.

“However, the attention of the Commission has been drawn to the judgment of the Federal High Abuja on the issue, delivered on Dec. 13, 2017.

“The Commission has applied for Certified True Copy of the judgment to enable us take a decision.” – NAN.