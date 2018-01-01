Pres. Buhari harps on fuel crisis, infrastructure deficit, restructuring in New Year broadcast

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday morning address major issues in the country, including the lingering fuel crisis which ruined the plans of many Nigerians for the Yuletide, it has been gathered.

Some other issues the President is expected to speak to Nigerians about is the country’s huge infrastructure deficit and the calls for restructuring which represented a major political theme for 2017.

The Presidency on Sunday informed Nigerians that President Buhari will address the nation by 7 am on New Year’s Day without giving further details.

However, during an appearance on Channels Television’s special End of the year Programme on Sunday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed that the President will reveal the fate of those behind the fuel crisis during his address.

“Just wait for the President’s broadcast tomorrow,” Mr Femi Adesina said when asked about the fuel crisis in the country and whether people will be sanctioned as a result.

“I know what he (President Buhari) is going to say and he is going to talk about that and he is going to tell Nigerians what will happen. So, let us wait till 7 am tomorrow and we are going to hear the President talk about that crisis and what is going to be done to those who are behind it.”

In addressing the issue, however, Mr Adesina believes it is important for Nigerians to know that the Federal Government does not have “all the variables that will lead to seamless supply of fuel” under control.

“As long as we continue to import, our refineries produce less than 10 percent of our local requirement, once in a while there may be glitches. This last one, you had sabotage coming in,” he added.

Explaining further, he said even winter in Europe and America affect the movement of ships and as such, ships bringing products into the country may not berth when expected.

“They may be two, three weeks late. That can affect supply of products locally,” Mr Adesina said.

According to him, when the Dangote refinery is completed, it will amount to a tremendous leap forward for the country.

He added that if the local refineries are fixed and they produce more then the country will be “almost there”. – Channels.