Family buries late Ibidunni Ighodalo in Lagos

The ex-beauty queen and event planner extraordinaire, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo, has been laid to rest today, Saturday, 20th June 2020.

The 39-year-old wife of popular Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House Church passed away on Sunday, June 14 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state where she had gone to erect some COVID-19 Isolation centers.

Tears and emotions flowed as Ibidunni was buried on Saturday afternoon at the Vaults and Gardens cemetery in Lagos state.

The Funeral Service was aired live via the church’s social media platforms and was attended by top Nigerian officials such as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who also represented Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,

Also present was Pastor Idowu Oluyomade, Personal Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Pastor Adeboye before now said hearing the news of Ibidunni Ighodalo’s demise was really saddening. – Vanguard