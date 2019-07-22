There’s no security collapse in Nigeria, says Buhari

The Presidency on Sunday said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration disagrees with the prevailing assumption that there exist a security collapse in Nigeria.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said, “we are in total disagreement with the assumptions of collapse of security in the country”.

The President’s special aide further argued that the Government is on top of the security situation in the country, stressing that calm has been restored to the North Central and Niger Delta.

He further argued that security challenges had existed before the present administration came to office, arguing however that the Buhari-led administration has met its own challenges and are dealing with them as decisive as they can.

Garba Shehu also stated that Buhari is open to new ideas. He further stated that the President doesn’t think he knows it all and as such, will be willing consider options.