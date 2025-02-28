The Federal Government’s conversion of the Yaba College of Technology into a university has generated widespread criticism. In February, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had turned the institution into a university.

Alausa noted that the institution had over 200 doctorate staff. According to the minister, this is part of why the institution is deemed fit for the huge transition.

Immediately, the National Association of Polytechnic Students kicked against the announcement.

NAPS, in a statement, criticised the decision, emphasising that converting polytechnics into universities would erode their core mission of providing hands-on, industrial-based training.

NAPS said that rather than eliminate polytechnics, the government should fully implement the Higher National Diploma to Bachelor of Technology transition.

According to NAPS, this would grant polytechnic graduates internationally recognised degrees, enhancing their competitiveness in the global job market. Good point.

NAPS pointed to global best practices, noting that developed countries like Germany, China, Canada, and the United Kingdom have thriving technical education sectors that drive industrial growth. Nigeria also needs this.

As an alternative, NAPS proposed the elevation of the National Board for Technical Education into a Polytechnic Education Commission. The statement said this would strengthen polytechnic education by ensuring better funding, policy implementation and clear career progression pathways for graduates.

The association urged the Federal Government to engage stakeholders in a comprehensive reform plan to enhance technical education. It appealed to Tinubu to reconsider the YABATECH conversion, advocating for modernisation instead of elimination.

YABATECH, founded in 1947, is Nigeria’s first higher educational institution. It attained an autonomous status in 1969 by virtue of Decree 23, which granted it the mandate to provide full-time and part-time courses of instruction and training in technology, applied science, commerce and management, agricultural production and distribution and research.

Nigeria has 179 polytechnics – 41 federal, 54 state and 84 private.

Polytechnics are tertiary institutions that offer technical and vocational training as part of the country’s education system. They are designed to provide middle and high-level manpower in technology, commerce, management, and applied sciences.

They train technologists and students in management skills to support the development of the country’s economy and industries. They offer certificates, national diplomas, higher national diplomas and advanced professional diploma courses.

Already, Nigeria is currently suffering from a shortage of manpower. Polytechnic education is noted for the promotion of technical and vocational education and training, technology transfer as well as skills development to enhance the socio-economic advancement of society.

They are created to perform vital roles in the human resource development of a country by creating skilled manpower, enhancing industrial productivity, and improving the quality of life.

Polytechnic education is meant to provide technical learning that could assist society in meeting its industrial aspirations and growth.

Societies that embrace technological education are known the world over to prosper and have a sound industrial base and growth.

It is, however, sad that the sector is currently passing through a difficult phase and is being decimated by poor funding and conversion to universities.

It should be added that polytechnics are essential for any society that aspires to industrial growth, and surprisingly, despite the poor industrial base and growth of Nigeria, the existing polytechnics that should be strengthened, improved, and expanded are being converted to universities.

The import of this development is that the country i28not ready for industrial growth, development, and self-sufficiency in the production of goods and services.

It may not be out of place for governments to convert or upgrade polytechnics and colleges of education to universities where there are compelling, cogent and unassailable reasons to do so.

However, the current quest by the Federal Government to make them political projects to please some segments of society makes the current conversion to universities unacceptable and must be stopped.