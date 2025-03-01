Following reports of alleged attacks in Egbedi town, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed immediate investigation into the incident, assuring the people of Egbedi of protection of lives and properties.

The attention of His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke has been drawn to a viral video and subsequent reported attacks on the town of Egbedi. The Commissioner for Local Government affairs and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters have been directed to investigate the incident and ensure restoration of peace in the area as urgently as possible.

The Governor frowned at the unwholesome incident and directed immediate action by the Commissioner and the Special Adviser to restore normalcy through inclusive conflict resolution procedure.

Governor Adeleke particularly rejected the involvement of the state government and advised against politicising the unfortunate face off.

“We should avoid politicising every incident. I have no gun wielding appointee. I didn’t send anybody to foment communal crisis. We will get to the root of the matter”, the Governor was quoted as saying in the statement.

Governor Adeleke further assured the Elegbedi of Egbedi, Chiefs, sons and daughters of the town that those responsible for the attacks will be brought to book.