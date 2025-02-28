The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has threatened to reject the summer schedule of foreign airlines that refuse to patronize local caterers for outboard meals.

The minister made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting on ‘Transforming the Aviation Industry’ held in Lagos on Friday.

Keyamo expressed his dissatisfaction with international airlines for not patronizing the local caterers, insisting that flying in and out of Nigeria is dependent on agreements signed with a local caterer.

He said, “I will not approve the summer schedule for foreign airlines until they show me an agreement showing they have partnered with our local caterers.”

He insisted that foreign airlines can choose to stop flying into Nigeria if they feel they cannot patronize local caterers.

“You can stop flying into Nigeria if you can’t patronize Nigeria’s local caterers, and our airlines such as Air Peace will take over the route.”

Also speaking on his achievement, Keyamo announced that the North East will soon have an international airport.

He said, “Maiduguri airport is currently being upgraded to become an international airport, and this will serve as the first international airport in the North East.”