Saraki salutes Atiku for presidential primary victory

President of the Senate and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki, has congratulated former vice-president Atiku Abubakar who has been elected as their party’s presidential candidate.

Saraki made this known in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki.

Saraki had tweeted: “We always knew from Day 1 that only one candidate would emerge. On behalf of all the aspirants, I want to assure Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar that we will work with you to ensure that come 2019, you emerge as Nigeria’s next President. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries

“I congratulate our Presidential Candidate, Your Excellency, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, for your victory. You have stayed on course over the years and truly, you deserve this victory. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries

“Thank you everyone for supporting our vision to #GrowNigeria.

“I want to thank Governor Okowa for planning and organizing this transparent, free and fair Presidential Primary and Convention. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries.

“Today is a great day for our party, @OfficialPDPNig, because it has shown what men and women of our party can do. Today has shown that the interest of our party and the Nigerian people is more important than our individual interests. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries.