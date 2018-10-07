BREAKING: Shehu Sani remains Kaduna Central senatorial candidate – APC insists

The National body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Senator Shehu Sani remains its only senatorial candidate from Kaduna Central.

The body added that Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, cannot dictate to the party.

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Yekini Nabena, gave the clarification in Abuja on Sunday.

He said Sani was the only senatorial candidate from the zone that was duly recognised by the national body.

Shehu Sani had distanced himself from the primary election held in the state on Saturday, where he was said to have lost to Special Adviser to Governor Nasir el-rufai on Political Affairs, Malam Uba Sani.

The Returning Officer of the primary held at Murtala Muhammef Square, Kaduna, Prof. Eddie Floyd-Igbo, declared Uba Sani as the winner with 2,088 votes, while Shehu Sani garnered only 15 votes.

Another aspirant, Usman Ibrahim-Sardauna, was said to have secured only 129 votes.

Nabena, however, reiterated that, “As far as Kaduna Central Zone 2 is concerned, the only candidate is Senator Shehu Sani.

“Yes, election took place in that zone because of the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly; as for the senatorial position, however, the only candidate is Senator Shehu Sani.

“The governor cannot dictate to the party.”

The APC headquarters had announced Senator Shehu Sani as the only candidate that was cleared to contest the Kaduna Central senatorial seat for the 2019 elections.