Senate rejects NPC nominee, confirms 22 others

The Senate Thursday stood down the confirmation of one nominee as commissioner for the National Population Commission (NPC).

The nominee, Dr. Abdulmalik Durnnguwa, from Kaduna State, was referred to the Senate Committee on National Identity Card and National Population Commission (NPC), for re-screening.

The upper chamber however, confirmed the appointment of 22 other nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari as commissioners of NPC.

This followed presentation of report of the Committee on National Identity Card and National Population Commission on screening of 23 nominees for confirmation of appointment as commissioners of the NPC.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP Kaduna North), while presenting the report, said the committee observed discrepancies in the certificate presented by Durunguwa and as such did not clear him for confirmation.

After much deliberation on the matter, the lawmakers through a voice vote, unanimously agreed that the committee should carry out investigation on the matter and report back in plenary.

The new NPC Commissioners include: Nwanne Nwabuisi from Abia State; Dr. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa); Dr. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra); Isa Buratai (Borno), Navy Capt. Charles Ogwa, rtd (Cross River); Sir Ricard Odibo (Delta); Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi); Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo); Ejike Ezeh (Enugu) and Hon. Abubakar Danburam from Gombe State.

Others are Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo); Suleiman Lawal (Kano); Prof. Jimoh Isah (Kogi); Dr. Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara); Nasir Kwarra (Nasarawa); Aliyu Datti (Niger); Mrs. Seyi Olusanya (Ogun); Dr. Olanadiran Iyantan (Ondo); Senator Mudashiru Hussain (Osun); Mrs. Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau); Dr. Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany from Taraba State.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, congratulated the nominees and urged them to discharge their duties effectively.