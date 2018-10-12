Ekiti Assembly removes House Speaker, elects another

…I’m still the Speaker, Oluwawole insists

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, has been removed.

The process took place this morning in a move spearheaded by the three All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in connivance with some aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the House.

Oluwawole was immediately replaced by Ebenezer Alagbada.

Meanwhile, Oluwawole, insisted he remained the authentic speaker and of the assembly.

Oluwawole described his removal as an illegality which cannot stand.

According to him, 18 members are supposed to carry out a speaker’s impeachment.

He, therefore, insisted that the 14-member action is not valid under the law.

The 14 lawmakers also removed the deputy speaker and principal officers of the House and also announced the suspension of some members.

They cited abuse of office and mismanagement of the resources of the House among other reasons for their actions.

The development is coming few days to the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Ayodele Fayose.