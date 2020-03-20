Senate suspends hearings, shuts public gallery over virus spread

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday announced the decision of the Senate to suspend public hearings and restrict access to its chamber over growing concerns of Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the country.

The announcement came after the Senate embarked on a closed session at the resumption of plenary to deliberate on the devastating impact which a spread of the disease may cause in the absence of preventive measures.

“The Senate resolves to suspend all public hearings till further notice as a result of the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

“In addition, the Senate gallery will remain closed to the public till further notice including excursions from schools and organisations from Tuesday 24th of March, 2020,” Lawan said.

The country as at Wednesday recorded new cases of infection in Ekiti State following the death of an infected male American aged 27, who travelled into Nigeria from Richmond, Virginia in the United States of America.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had earlier on Wednesday confirmed that Nigeria had recorded five fresh cases of COVID-19.