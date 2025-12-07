A group of soldiers on Benin’s national television claimed to have seized power in the West African nation on Sunday, the latest threat to democratic norms in the unstable region.

However, the situation remained unclear with soldiers loyal to Benin’s President Patrice Talon claiming to have foiled the coup attempt to overthrow the government, his office said, adding that the country’s leader is safe.

The coup attempt began in the early hours of Sunday, sources said, with an attack on President Patrice Talon’s official residence in Cotonou.

The French Embassy said on X that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s home and urged French citizens to remain indoors for security.

Soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri then took over the national television station and declared that Talon had been “removed from office”.

“The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail,” said a statement read by one of the soldiers who was flanked by half a dozen others, several wearing helmets.

“The constitution is suspended. All institutions are dissolved (and) political party activities suspended until further notice.”

The presidential office later told the AFP news agency that Talon was safe and that the army was regaining control.

“This is a small group of people who only control the television,” his office said. “The regular army is regaining control. The city and the country are completely secure.”

Talon has been in power since 2016 and was due to step down next April after the presidential election.

Talon’s party pick, former Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, was the favorite to win the election. Opposition candidate Renaud Agbodjo was rejected by the electoral commission on the grounds that he did not have sufficient sponsors.

Last month, the country’s legislature extended the presidential term of office from five to seven years, keeping the term limit at two.

The coup is the latest in a string of military takeovers that have rocked West Africa.

Last week, a military coup in Guinea-Bissau removed former President Umaro Embalo after a contested election in which both he and the opposition candidate declared themselves winners. – France24.