The Nigerian Army has suspended all statutory and voluntary retirements for certain categories of officers following the nationwide security emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

Over 600 cases of mass abductions were recorded in November alone. Some of the incidents included the kidnapping of over 300 students in Niger State, 38 worshippers in Kwara State, and 25 students in Kebbi State, among others.

In response, the President on November 26 declared a nationwide security emergency and directed the military, police, and intelligence agencies to expand recruitment and deploy thousands of additional personnel.

An internal memo dated December 3 and signed by Maj. Gen. E. I. Okoro on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff stated that the suspension of retirements was to retain manpower, experience, and operational capacity as the Armed Forces expand in response to rising insecurity.

The document, referencing the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service Officers (HTACOS) 2024, noted that although officers are ordinarily expected to retire upon reaching their age limit, completing 35 years in service, or after repeated promotion or conversion failures, service extension is permissible under Paragraph 3.10(e) in the interest of the military.

The memo partly read, “Military service of a commissioned officer entails a period of unbroken service in the AFN from the date of enlistment or commissioning to the date of retirement. The period of service is determined by conditions enshrined in the HTACOS Officers 2024. These include attainment of age ceilings on various ranks, 35 years maximum length of service, and other criteria provided in Paragraphs 11.02(d) and 17.15, among extant regulations.

“Notwithstanding these provisions, Chapter 3.10(e) of HTACOS Officers 2024 allows for extension of service to officers in the interest of the service.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief declared a nationwide security emergency on November 26, mandating the expansion of the AFN and other security agencies. In line with this, and to rapidly expand manpower, it has become expedient to temporarily suspend all statutory and voluntary retirements from the Nigerian Army with immediate effect.”

According to the circular, the temporary suspension applies to officers who fall into the following categories: officers who failed promotion examinations three times; officers passed over three times at promotion boards; officers who have reached the age ceiling for their ranks; officers who failed conversion boards three times; and officers who have attained 35 years of service.

The Army noted that affected officers may apply to continue serving beyond their normal retirement dates.

“Officers in these categories who are not interested in extension of service are to continue with the normal retirement procedure. Officers desirous of extension should note that upon extension, they are not eligible for career progression, including promotion, career courses, NA sponsorship, self-sponsored courses, secondment, or extra-regimental appointments,” the memo stated.

It directed all commanders to disseminate the directive and manage morale, adding that the policy would be reviewed as the security situation improves.

The Secretary-General of the Military Veterans Federation of Nigeria, Dr Awwal Abdullahi, said it was a welcome development.

He said, “I strongly support it. Even aside from insecurity, these officers are trained with taxpayer money, but they are being retired prematurely because of appointments.

“A situation where you appoint service chiefs and those that are junior are asked to leave; instead, you can move these officers to the defense headquarters if their junior is appointed so that they will be reporting to the chief of defense staff directly.

“Also, most of these trained officers have more experience than the junior ones, so it is a waste of resources to retire them either because you appointed their junior. So, I think it is the best decision to suspend retirement.”

Also, a retired Brigadier General, Peter Aro, said the measure was a “reasonable short-term emergency response,” noting that retaining experienced personnel would help stabilise command structures during ongoing operations.

He said while the voluntary nature of the extension was commendable, the Army must enhance welfare and provide special financial incentives.

Aro stated, “Given the scale of insecurity and the shortage of experienced personnel, retaining seasoned officers and soldiers will help stabilise command, preserve operational experience, and prevent leadership gaps. Since officers must indicate voluntary interest, that part of the policy is commendable.

“However, because there will be no further promotion or career progression for them, there must be commensurate welfare and financial incentives. Those who have exhausted their promotion chances, age limits, or service years should be placed on an enhanced salary and welfare package based on seniority and the additional years they are required to serve. Without such incentives, many may decline the offer.”

He also called for aggressive recruitment, accelerated training, improved welfare, and reforms to address manpower gaps, urging the military to end the “silent dichotomy” between regular officers and short-service entrants.

Another retired officer, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinbi (retd.), also endorsed the suspension, describing it as a practical step in a critical security situation.

He argued that remaining in service beyond normal retirement should be seen as a privilege and an opportunity to serve the nation.

“This is a well-organised system. If there is any need to amend the terms and conditions of service, I’m sure the leadership will do so,” he said.

Adewinbi dismissed concerns that officers who failed promotion exams might face challenges serving under junior commanders, insisting that existing structures would prevent confusion.

Retired Brigadier General George Emdin also welcomed the measure but urged the military to stop the tradition of retiring officers once their coursemates become service chiefs, arguing that the practice denies the military valuable expertise.

However, he opposed retaining officers who repeatedly fail promotion examinations.

“The job is risky; their welfare should be top-notch,” he added. – Punch.