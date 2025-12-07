The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has praised the courage and professionalism of two NAF Alpha Jet pilots who safely ejected after their aircraft suffered an in-flight emergency in Niger State.

Aneke commended the pilots when he visited them at the hospital on Saturday night in Abuja.

He praised the aircrew for their “sound judgement and exemplary discipline,” noting that their swift actions averted potential casualties on the ground.

The CAS also ordered a Board of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the emergency.

He commended the coordinated response of fire and crash units, medical teams and other base personnel who secured the site and supported the recovery efforts.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said the incident occurred shortly after take-off during a post-inspection functional check flight at NAF Base Kainji.

According to the NAF, the pilots kept their composure, maneuvered the aircraft away from populated areas and executed a safe ejection.

The service said both pilots were immediately recovered by Search and Rescue teams and are undergoing routine medical evaluation.