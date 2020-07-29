Southern Kaduna: Nigeria at war with enemies, says CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, said that the ongoing crisis in Southern Kaduna with the attendant destruction of lives and property has shown that Nigeria is at war against enemies of the state.

The umbrella body of Christians, in a statement by media aide to CAN president, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, accused the federal and state governments of insincerity in managing the crisis.

Part of the statement read: “There’s no doubt that victims of these incessant assaults are indigenes of Kaduna State, who are mostly Christians. But the question is, why is it the predominant Christian Southern Kaduna all the time? Don’t we have Northern Kaduna?

“While the senseless murder is not desirable in any part of the state or Nigeria, the continuous assault of the Southern Kaduna people has become highly suspicious and alarming. Only a fool or somebody who is a party to the evil would not know that there is something fishy.”

CAN also registered its disappointment with the statement credited to the Presidency that the bloodshed in Southern Kaduna was politically motivated.

“Where is the statistical evidence for that? Who are the politicians involved in the inhuman and callous act that the federal authorities have failed to apprehend or name? Do they have the right to be doing this scot-free if it is true? While the present bloodbaths in the southern part of Kaduna State has shown to be acts of criminality that should have attracted sanctions, the lacklustre disposition of the government in stopping further massacre of Christians and decimation of their communities by terrorist herdsmen speaks volumes on how government values human lives and genuine intervention.

“Should the gunmen and terrorists be more powerful than a legitimate government? Why couldn’t the state government with federal authorities go into the bush where these herdsmen are and apprehend them? Why couldn’t they mop up the ammunition with which they are doing havoc?”

CAN, however, regretted the fact that despite assurances from Governor Nasir el-Rufai to bring the perpetrators to justice, the state and security agencies involved in the maintenance of law and order, were yet to fulfil their pledge.