Sowore seeks teaching job in Abuja

The publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the in 2019 general elections Omoyele Sowore Monday said he was opened to teaching Government or Geography in a government-owned secondary school “while sitting idle in Abuja.”

He said he looked for a public school where he could teach on Monday. But the principal had “disappeared” before he got to the school.

“Today I set out to look for a public school where I could teach “Government” or Geography while sitting idle in Abuja,” Sowore said in a post on his Instagram

“So we set out to a public school but by the time we arrived there, the Principal had disappeared on us. Great thanks to students and teachers who welcomed us.”

It is unclear if Sowore had a prior arrangement with the school or if the principal knew he was coming.

Sowore did not say if he was allowed to teach either of the subjects he mentioned. He, however, posted pictures that showed he was warmly received by teachers and students of the school he visited.

Sowore is currently on trial on charges of treason, cyberstalking Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, money laundering among other charges.

After spurning a few court orders for his release, the attorney-general of federation Abubakar Malami ordered his release in December.

Sowore, who has remained in Abuja since he was released, cannot travel without the permission of the court.