Gov. Bello swears in for second term, unveils cabinet list

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his Deputy Chief Edward Onoja have been inaugurated for a second term.

The inauguration took place on Monday inside the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja.

State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah administered the oat of office on the Bello and Onoja in a ceremony that was live on television.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his Kwara State counterpart, Governor Abdulrazaq.

Others are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Prof. Zulum, Governor of Borno State.

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, among others were also around.

Traditional rulers at the ceremony were led by the Attah Igala, Dr. Ameh Oboni II and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim.

The governor, in his address assured people of the state of better days ahead in his second tenure.

Bello said the transformation would be done through optimisation of the natural environment and human resources for a sustainable future.

“The “Let’s Do More” mantra of my electioneering campaign stood on three operating principles of Partnerships, Progress and Prosperity which will underpin my new term of office.

“We shall embark on large scale urban renewal projects to further transform Lokoja into a resilient capital city with modern utilities attractive to residents and tourists alike.

“Though upgrading the sights and sounds of looking will be paramount, this beautification project will extend to at least one major town in each senatorial district,’’ he said.

Bello hinted that his new direction government, during the second term would also sustain its focus on agriculture for improved food security, mass employment and increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The governor, who attributed his electoral victory to providence, pledged that agricultural revolution which started in the first tenure would be taken to the next level.

“Specifically, Rice, Cassava, Cashew, Aquaculture and Livestock will remain the bedrock of our activities in the agricultural sector,’’ he said.

He said that in addition to the state-owned rice mill at Ejiba, government would work to see more rice mills built by private investors in the state, increase land cultivation of rice and facilitate off-taker agreements for local growers.

“We want to make Confluence Rice the dominant brand at least in the home market. Nigeria is the largest cassava grower. We will add 500,000 new cassava farmers from our populace into our initiatives around this amazing crop during this second term.

“We also plan to build the nation’s largest ethanol plant in Kogi for the production of ethanol fuel from cassava,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, after his swearing-in for a second term, Bello listed 17 commissioner-nominees.

He also announced the retention of incumbent Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Folashade Ayoade-Arike.

Bello made the announcement in his inaugural speech after taking Oath of Office and Allegiance in Lokoja.

The governor appealed to members of the State Assembly to screen the nominees in earnest to enable the full take-off of government activities.

Bello, who hinted that the updated blueprint of his administration in the second tenure would be out within the next 90 days, said priority would be placed on enhancing the welfare of people.

“By the grace of God, the Oath of Office I have just taken, is a pact to do right to all citizens as the 4th Executive Governor of Kogi State.

“In this second and concluding term of my constitutional tenures as governor, it shall be the principal preoccupation of my administration to deliver good governance,” he said.

The governor named Dr Mrs Ayoade Arike, SSG; Asuku Jamiu, Chief of Staff and Sunday Faleke, Deputy Chief of Staff, while Commissioner nominees include, Mohammed Sani, Asiru Idris ,Abubakar Ohere, David Apeh and Joseph Okwoli.

Others were O’Neil Ejigbo, Idris Musa, Wemi Jones, Fanwo Kingsley, Isah Idachaba, Ozigi Deedat, Bashir Gegu, Abdulminu sadiq, Dr Saka Audu, Adewale Victor Omofaiye, Fatima Buba and Gabriel Olofu.