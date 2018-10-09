Supporters’ Club to storm Uyo for Super Eagles

By Akeem Busari

The Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club has mapped out plans to storm Uyo in large numbers to cheer the Super Eagles to victory on Saturday for the crucial 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier against Libya.

In a chat with the press, the National Chairman of the club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, revealed that the NFSC was ready to hit Uyo with their drums and other musical instruments to cheer and help the team achieve desired results.

” This is a very important match and we are going to Uyo in large numbers to ensure our boys defeat Libya resoundingly,” Ikpea stated.

” We cannot afford to miss out of the Africa Nations Cup for a third consecutive time. That would be calamitous and a huge dent on our pedigree as a top football nation in the world,” he added.

Speaking further, he disclosed that as the country’s 12th player, the importance of the NFSC would come to the fore on Saturday.

He assured that fans are in for exciting times as the club would thrill soccer loving fans with new songs and synchronized dance steps.

On the plans of the NFSC for the important reverse fixture billed for Tunisia, Ikpea said the club has contacted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to know its arrangements for the tie.

“We have contacted the Secretary- General of the NFF, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed, on their plans for the second leg tie, as well as expressing our desire to be in Tunisia to support the team to victory. However, we are yet to receive a response from the NFF.

” The game in Tunisia is very important to our dreams of picking the ticket to the Nations cup. Therefore, our presence is equally necessary,” Ikpea remarked.

Super Eagles will host the Mediterranean Knights of Libya on Saturday 13th October at the Godswill Akpabio stadium with reverse fixture slated to hold in the Tunisian city of Sfax on Tuesday 16th October.