NASS aides protest over non payment of salaries

The legislative aides of the National Assembly are protesting over the non-payment of salaries.

The protesters stormed the Assembly Complex on Tuesday morning just before the lawmakers began their closed-door session.

According to them, their last payment was on August 15, 2018.

The protesters are also demanding for their Duty Tour Allowance which they say they have not collected for the past three years.

The protesters further complained about the lack of training.