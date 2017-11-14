FBNHoldings partners WIMBIZ Annual Conference to promote women economic empowerment

In line with the commitment to drive sustainable diversity and parity for women in business and public service, First Bank of Nigeria Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, both subsidiaries of FBN Holdings Plc have partnered with Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) in its 2017 annual conference themed “The Next Frontier: Women, You’re your Place”.

The event is scheduled to hold on November 13 – 14, 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

The Annual WIMBIZ Conference now in its 16th edition continues to inspire and empower women through the delivery of insightful and empowering lectures/sessions charged to take women to the next level in their careers, professions and businesses.

The conference is focused on increasing and supporting the success rate of female entrepreneurs and the proportion of women in senior positions in corporate organizations and public service.

This year, the conference will attract over 1,500 Nigerian & International delegates. FirstBank and FBNQuest Merchant Bank have supported the WIMBIZ conference over several years to entrench the support for women economic empowerment, consistent with the United Nations Global Compact and the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principle where FBNHoldings is well represented by FirstBank.

According to Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the WIMBIZ annual conference is one of the women driven initiatives supported by FirstBank. “We are particularly keen on providing enabling opportunities for women to achieve their financial goals and aspirations, hence our support for women-led businesses in recognition of their role in driving socio-economic change through diverse areas of human endeavours”.

In addition, the Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Lolade Sasore stated “Our objective at FBNQuest Merchant Bank is to continuously contribute to the development of skills in Nigeria and to improve educational and entrepreneurial prospects; as well as to reduce the gaps in inequality.

To ensure this is achieved, we constantly participate and sponsor initiatives such as this that are geared towards reducing gender imbalance and promoting economic growth”.